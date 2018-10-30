Tye Dillinger Talks Injury & Surgery, Charlotte Flair's Possible WWE Survivor Series Role, 205 Live

- It looks like Charlotte Flair could end up being the Team Captain for the women's Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series next month. As seen above, tonight's SmackDown began a new storyline where General Manager Paige asked Flair to be the Team Captain but Flair declined the offer. Flair did say she would think about it.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta to air on Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:
* Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher with Drew Gulak on commentary
* Gran Metalik vs. enhancement talent.
* Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese in a #1 contenders match
205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.
- As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was pulled from tonight's SmackDown episode due to Dillinger re-injuring his hand during the weekend live event loss to Shelton Benjamin in Macon, GA. Nakamura ended up defeating R-Truth in a non-title match tonight. Dillinger took to Twitter and wrote the following, confirming that he will need surgery and adding that there is no timetable for his return yet:
Hey guys,
I appreciate the kind words as well as the entertaining skeptics :) Accidents happen and I was hoping it wasn't serious, but that was wishful thinking. I really wanted tonight's opportunity for the #USTitle
I require surgery and the timetable is....
2/2....currently unknown. Thank you to the @wwe medical staff for taking quick action. Thank you for the support and I'll be back soon.
P.S. 1- Learning to be Right handed sucks.
2. You REALLY DO need your thumbs. And...
3. It took 7 mins to tweet these messages ??