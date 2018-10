WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta to air on Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher. Drew Gulak was on commentary. Gulak tried to interfere but Akira Tozawa made the save from the crowd, leading to Kendrick getting the pin on Gallagher

* Gran Metalik defeated an enhancement talent. TJP attacked Metalik after the match

* Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy