WWE NXT UK Premieres Today, Big NXT Title Match Tonight, MYC Quarterfinals, Total Divas, 205 Live

The WWE NXT UK brand will premiere on the WWE Network at 3pm ET today. Matches that should air on this first episode include Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff vs. Sid Scala, Nina Samuels vs. Toni Storm and Noam Dar vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Fatal 5 Way with Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, TJP, Gran Metalik and Lio Rush. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak will also take place. 205 Live spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature a double main event with Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross and The War Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong, with the titles on the line. Shayna Baszler vs. Britt Baker plus Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Rocky & Tian Bing should also air. NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

The quarterfinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will begin on the WWE Network after NXT goes off the air tonight. Matches set to air are Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane, Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim vs. Toni Storm and Tegan Nox vs. Rhea Ripley. MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's Total Divas episode will focus on Nia Jax's new home and Lana trying to reinvent herself. The synopsis reads like this: "Pink Hair Don't Care: Nia invites Nattie, Trinity and Lana over to celebrate her new home; Lana is concerned with reinventing her character in the WWE to stay relevant but she takes it to drastic measures; Nicole and Brie take Paige out to blow off some steam."