WWE Ranks Batista's Five Greatest Rivals, Alundra Blayze Evolution Gear Teaser, Kane-Triple H Clip

- Batista has had his share of intense rivalries and according to WWE, Triple H is his greatest rival. The WWE Instagram account posted a graphic today ranking Batista's five greatest rivals, beginning at number five: Booker T, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Triple H.

- WWE Evolution will see the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa), who hasn't wrestled for WWE in nearly 23 years after throwing the WWF Women's Championship into a trash can on WCW Monday Nitro on December 18, 1995. WWE added a few former champions to the Women's Battle Royal on Friday, including Blayze.

Blayze posted a teaser of her attire for Evolution, which shows a red, white and gold robe she plans to wear.

See Also Batista Reveals Vince McMahon's Advice Before SmackDown 1000 Appearance

- In this clip from Raw on October 21, 2002, a brawl between Kane and Triple H spills into the parking lot, where Kane chokeslams "The Game" onto the hood of a car.