WWE Releases Clip From NXT UK Tapings, Pete Dunne Hypes New Show, WWE's Top 25 IG Photos

- WWE has released a clip from their WWE NXT UK tapings on-line today. In the clip Triple H and WWE NXT UK GM Johnny Saint reveal the brand new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships. The reveal gets a big reaction from the UK fans who begin to chant, "We deserve it! We deserve it! We deserve it!"

- WWE.com has shared their Top 25 Instagram photos of the week. This week's round-up of photos features a wide variety of Superstars including Lita, Mickie James, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Triple H, Asuka and more.

See Also Rey Mysterio Added To More SmackDown Events

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has shared the following on Twitter telling fans not to sleep on WWE NXT UK. His hype for the upcoming NXT spin-off after WWE NXT UK announcer Andy Shepherd shared a photo of Dunne posing with Tyler Bate, Travis Banks, Trent Seven and Shawn Michaels from the taping. WWE NXT UK debuts on the WWE Network this Wednesday at 3 pm ET.



