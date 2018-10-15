WWE Responds To Reported Dissent Amongst Talent Roster Over Crown Jewel

Earlier today Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso posted an article titled WWE Talent Is Uncomfortable With Saudi Arabia Show—And They Should Be. In his piece Barrasso made his case for why, considering the current political climate, WWE should pull out of their planned Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Included in his editorial was insight from anonymous sources on the talent roster that have, "expressed discomfort with the idea of performing in Saudi Arabia."

Wrestling Inc reached out to WWE in regards to the rumored discomfort amongst some talents. WWE responded with the following, "As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers, as we continue to monitor the situation."

