Wrestling Inc.

WWE Teasing 'One Night In Milwaukee' Segment For SD Live, Becky To Reveal Super Show-Down Surprise

By Nick Hausman | October 02, 2018

WWE has shared the following on Twitter teasing an Aiden English 'One Night In Milwaukee' segment, as well as a Becky Lynch Super Show-Down surprise, for tonight's episode of SmackDown Live:


The 'One Night In Milwaukee' segment will obviously be a continuation of Aiden's tease from last week that something salacious happened with Lana in Milwaukee.

Rusev & Lana Poolside Ahead Of SmackDown Live (Video)
See Also
Rusev & Lana Poolside Ahead Of SmackDown Live (Video)

Becky's surprise could be... anything. The Lass Kicker has been on a wild tear as of late and is more on fire than ever. Lynch defends her WWE SmackDown Women's Title this Saturday at WWE's Super Show-Down against her friend, turned enemy, Charlotte Flair. One would think that whatever "surprise" she has in mind will be something to get under Flair's skin.

Source: WWE

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Live Coverage This Saturday At 5am ET / 2am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top