WWE Teasing 'One Night In Milwaukee' Segment For SD Live, Becky To Reveal Super Show-Down Surprise

WWE has shared the following on Twitter teasing an Aiden English 'One Night In Milwaukee' segment, as well as a Becky Lynch Super Show-Down surprise, for tonight's episode of SmackDown Live:

The 'One Night In Milwaukee' segment will obviously be a continuation of Aiden's tease from last week that something salacious happened with Lana in Milwaukee.

Becky's surprise could be... anything. The Lass Kicker has been on a wild tear as of late and is more on fire than ever. Lynch defends her WWE SmackDown Women's Title this Saturday at WWE's Super Show-Down against her friend, turned enemy, Charlotte Flair. One would think that whatever "surprise" she has in mind will be something to get under Flair's skin.



Source: WWE