Adam Page Makes It Clear He's Not In Bullet Club, Wrestle Kingdom 13 Poster, Cody Vs. Nick Aldis 2

- Above is the latest NWA video featuring a look back at NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee where Nick Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes to regain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match. Clips are shown of returning NWA legends like Dory Funk Jr. and Magnum T.A., along with highlights from each match on the show.

- Reddit NJPW Moderator, Evan Deadly Sins, tweeted out the official poster for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. Featured on this year's poster is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA, and Kota Ibushi. NJPW's biggest show of the year will take place on January 4.

See Also Big Matches Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13

- As noted, on a live Talk is Jericho on the Jericho Cruise the Young Bucks announced they (along with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page) were no longer involved with Bullet Club and would now go as "The Elite." Matt Jackson said it felt like a natural progression as this group organically became known as the "Being the Elite Guys" to most fans. On Twitter, Page wanted to make sure it was "crystal clear" to fans he was no longer in Bullet Club and asked they support him and not just the logo on his shirt.