AJ Styles Talks About His Future In Wrestling, NXT UK Stars React To TakeOver News, WWE Starrcade

- Above, AJ Styles talked about his uncertain future in wrestling. The clip is from his WWE Network special, WWE 365: AJ Styles. When asked what's left for him, he answered:

"What's left for me? I don't really know," Styles responded. "I always will find something new and I'm not sure what that new is quite yet, but at the same time, I've been doing this for 19 years and at what point do I go and call it quits? I don't know what that is, but I can tell you I'm very proud of the year that I had."

- WWE Starrcade is happening tonight at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. The event is not airing live, but a one-hour special will air tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on WWE Network. Here's what the venue looks like tonight:

- Several NXT UK Stars have taken to Twitter to react to the announcement of NXT TakeOver: Blackpool. The TakeOver event is the first for the NXT UK brand and it will be taking place on January 12 the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool. Here are the reactions:

Absolutely huge news to come out of tonight's taping! Saturday 12th January from the Empress Ballroom, NXT UK will be LIVE on the WWE Network for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool!



A huge moment for the brand and everyone involved who has worked so hard to achieve it. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/1OCfIDZPNN — El Ligero (@Ligero1) November 24, 2018

I was not part of @WWE inaugural

UK championship tournament in Blackpool



Now.



It's mine.

It's my @NXTUK

It's MY Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/eMlC5Pol4c — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) November 24, 2018

@BPKofficial contributed to this article.