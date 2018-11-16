Austin Aries First Match Since Impact Bound For Glory Announced

Last month at Impact Bound for Glory, Austin Aries lost the Impact World Championship to Johnny Impact.

After dropping the title, Aries immediately got up, shouted in the direction of Don Callis (who was on commentary that night) and immediately walked to the back, flipping off the fans along the way.

Despite the strange ending, it was all reportedly a work and Aries' contract had expired with Impact Wrestling, although the promotion was still happy with Aries and he is expected to return soon. Taking a break from the ring, Aries was also reported to have minor concussion and just was psychically beaten down from the last couple months.

For his first match since the PPV, World Series Wrestling will feature Aries defending the World Series Wrestling Championship against Flip Gordon on November 25 in Australia. This will be the first time they meet in a ring.

First time ever match against @AustinAries for the @WSWWrestlingAUS Championship on November 25th in Perth, Australia ?????? pic.twitter.com/ApkjxWqkjz — uop?o? d??? ?? (@TheFlipGordon) November 15, 2018

Aries has held the WSW Championship for 145+ days, winning it (interestingly enough) from Johnny Impact back in June.