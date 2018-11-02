Backstage News On Impact Wrestling Still Being High On Austin Aries

The controversial lead-up to the Impact World Championship match at Bound For Glory saw the former champion Austin Aries, and the current champion Johnny Impact engage in less-than-friendly banter on social media. Aries called Impact's wife Taya Valkyrie 'husky', and tensions were high going into the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. In the end, Johnny won the Impact World Championship from Aries, before 'The Greatest Man That Ever Lived' got up, yelled at Don Callis and walked to the back.

As we had earlier reported, Aries's contract with Impact Wrestling has expired, and while the grappler still hasn't signed a new contract with the company, Dave Meltzer, in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the promotion was still high on the performer. Meltzer further noted that he believed Aries would be back in Impact Wrestling soon, and that the Twitter beef between Aries and Impact was indeed a work.

However, Meltzer also revealed that the Impact Wrestling management wasn't happy with the two performers working an angle the management wasn't appraised of, but with TMZ picking up the story, the promotion was happy with the coverage it received, and continued to use it going into Bound For Glory.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

