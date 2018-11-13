Becky Lynch Comments On Getting Busted Open On RAW, WWE Stars React

The closing segment of this week's WWE RAW from Kansas City saw a bloody SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch lead the blue brand women's division in an invasion of the red brand.

The attack started with Becky applying the Disarm-Her to Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the locker room. The action then spilled to the ring as Team SmackDown members Asuka, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Charlotte Flair, who is believed to be the Team Captain for SmackDown.

Raw was represented in the brawl by team members Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ruby Riott and Mickie James. Natalya was not there. There were other non-Survivor Series team members involved in the segment as well, including Lana, The IIconics, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ember Moon and more.

Lynch tweeted out a photo of herself with the caption, "Irish war paint."

Xavier Woods, Peyton Royce, Rusev, and Charly Caruso also jumped on social media to applaud Lynch's performance to close out Raw.

@BeckyLynchWWE is my favorite wrestler — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 13, 2018

Lol @BeckyLynchWWE bloody nose made her bigger than the entire #WWERaw women roster. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 13, 2018

Guys, I know ''m technically Team Raw....but I've gotta say it...@BeckyLynchWWE is a straight up badass. #wwe — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyCarusoWWE) November 13, 2018

Lynch will take on Rousey at this Sunday's Survivor Series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Last night was the first time things got physical between the two Superstars, although over the last couple weeks they've had a war of words not only in the ring, but on social media, as well.