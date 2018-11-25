Bray Wyatt Returns At WWE Starrcade (Photos)

At last night's WWE Starrcade in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bray Wyatt made a surprise return by replacing the injured Braun Strowman in a match against Baron Corbin.

Corbin offered up an open challenge to the locker room and Wyatt answered that call, Wyatt won the first match, but Corbin used his Raw GM powers to restart the match, this time with "No DQ" rules. Wyatt would win that, as well.

Wyatt has been off WWE TV since September when he and then tag partner, Matt Hardy, lost to The Revival. Hardy needed to take some time off and that ended the team, so Wyatt was no longer on the road for WWE.

Tonight at 8pm ET the WWE Network will be airing a one-hour Starrcade special that will feature an 8-woman tag match, AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage, an Elias segment with Ric Flair, and Miz TV featuring WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio. It's not known if WWE will show Wyatt's return. Below are photos of his appearance.