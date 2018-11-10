Cody Rhodes Off Final ROH Global Wars Event Due To Possible Injury

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes tweeted out that during last night's ROH / NJPW Global Wars event in Buffalo he heard a "pop" in his knee while teasing a t-shirt toss to the crowd.

At that point, he was hoping it wasn't anything major and could still defend the IWGP US Championship against Beretta at tomorrow's Global Wars event in Toronto.

Going from one side of the crowd to the other last night, teasing a t-shirt toss of all things...heard a loud POP in my knee. Terryfing.



Hoping it was just a lil' meniscus and Sunday I can still deliver. ?? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2018

Unfortunately, Rhodes provided an update and he's now off the card so he can get an MRI this week to see what the issue is with his knee. He did say that he'll be at the pre-show meet and greet to say hey to the fans.

Sadly folks I will not be able to wrestle tomorrow in Toronto. I will still be at the pre-show meet/greet to say hello to everybody



ROH & I will find a suitable replacement for the match. I'm extremely sorry. I'll be able to confirm the extent of the issue after an MRI this week — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2018

As noted, earlier this month on an episode of Talk is Jericho with The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Kenny Omega, it was confirmed by Matt Jackson that 'The Elite' are no longer a part of The Bullet Club.

Rhodes' contract with Ring of Honor was reportedly up after his dates on the Jericho Cruise, but he planned on working with the company until the end of the year.