Dana White Wants Brock Lesnar To Face Daniel Cormier Next For UFC Heavyweight Title

Last night's UFC 230 main event saw Daniel Cormier retain his UFC Heavyweight Championship with a second-round submission victory over Derrick Lewis. Following the bout Cormier continued taunting current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar saying, "Brock Lesnar, when you come, bring that brand new WWE title. I feel like being a WWE champion too."

Cormier and Lesnar jaw jacked inside the UFC Octagon back at UFC 226 following Cormier's title win over Stipe Miocic.

Following UFC 230 last night, UFC President Dana White spoke with ESPN about Cormier's future. The discussion quickly turned to whether Lesnar would be Cormier's next opponent.

"Should be," White began. "You don't know. I can't predict anything but... yeah."

White was then pressed about whether he had heard from Brock.

"Have not talked to Brock tonight but I haven't looked at my phone either." White added, "Brock and I haven't talked in a little while. He was doing his WWE stuff and we'll see."

See Also Backstage News On Original Plans For WWE Crown Jewel

In regards to a possible timeline for the fight White explained, "There is no timeline, I have no timeline... first of all, Cormier took this thing of short notice. We're going to let him have some time off."

Brock Lesnar is set to take on WWE Champion AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series on November 18th. Lesnar re-captured the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel this past Friday night by defeating Braun Strowman. Lesnar is now a two-time WWE Universal Champion.