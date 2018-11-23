Former WWE Star Participating In Wrestling Tournament In Pakistan

Former WWE superstar Chris Masters (fka Chris Adonis in Impact Wrestling) will be joining Ring of Pakistan for two shows in December.

The Ring of Pakistan Season 2k18 was announced after the success of the first-ever International Wrestling Tournament that took place earlier this year. The first show will be at the KMC Sports Complex in Karachi on December 7 and the second will be at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore on December 9.

Over 20 international wrestlers from around world are expected to be in attendance to compete for the promotion's World Heavyweight Championship. Along with Masters, former NXT star Sylvester Lefort (Tom La Ruffa) will be among those at the events.

You can see what the title looks like in the tweet below:

More than 20 International Wrestlers to FIGHT in Ring Of Pakistan for World Heavy Weight Champion Title Belt Season

7th December 2 Karachi

9th December Lahore

"??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???? ???? ???? ??"#wrestlingcomeshome #ringofpakistan #wrestlinginpakistan #pakistanprowrestling pic.twitter.com/ihBQVwIGjD — Ring Of Pakistan (@ringofpakistan) November 22, 2018

See Also Chris Masters Reveals Why He Abruptly Left Impact Wrestling

Back in January, Masters abruptly left Impact Wrestling and explained why in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He cited finances and being a "cheerleader" to Eli Drake without the story going anywhere as the main reasons for his exit.

"I like that group and I had a lot of fun there with those guys," Masters said. "It just came down to in the end that it wasn't really enough money once they started cutting the budget for me to really show up to work. That's all it was. I like Eli Drake but I didn't favor the way they had me booked as his cheerleader unless it turned out into something we could do with a program and work with him and it eventually led to him being a babyface and me a heel. If we would have done that, it would have worked out great but I would have also wanted to be paid adequately.

"It just came down to those facts and obviously I just ended up quitting. I literally just after two days at the taping, booked a flight back to Toronto and just decided I wasn't coming back. I reached out to them when I landed in Toronto and told them I wouldn't be coming into work and that was it. It was as simple as that. My 35th birthday came around and something in my head just popped in and I said I'm not going to do anything that doesn't make me feel good or that I don't want to do at this point and that was one of the starts."