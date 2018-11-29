James Ellsworth Issues New Statement Denying Accusations He Sent Nude Photos To Teenager

Earlier this month, James Ellsworth was accused of sending nudes to a 16-year-old girl via social media. Ellsworth, via his attorney, has since denied the claims in a short statement.

Now, James himself has finally spoken out regarding the accusations. In a tweet, the former WWE star claims this is the doing of fake accounts, with evidence to back it up. He also stated that there are key witnesses that can testify on his behalf and threatened to pursue legal action "against any party that persists with the promotion of these lies."

"Recently, allegations of misconduct have been lodged against me which I categorically deny," Ellsworth wrote. "I never have, nor will I ever engage in any activity that could be deemed as inappropriate or disrespectful. My delay in publicly commenting on this situation was based on the advice of my legal team, which has just completed a thorough investigation. My attorneys have pinpointed a trusted witness who is willing to testify on my behalf. In addition, they have uncovered concrete evidence that supports my innocence and proves that without a shadow of a doubt the social media accounts alleged to be mine are fake and the messages from the account were fraudulently created without my knowledge or consent.

"My only hope is to restore my reputation as I, along with my family, friends and supporters have suffered because of a social media stunt devised to end my professional wrestling career. My team and I are prepared to pursue legal action against any party that persists with the promotion of these lies."

Thanks for the love and support .. pic.twitter.com/BuFXPMu907 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 29, 2018

See Also James Ellsworth On Why He Wasn't On SmackDown 1000

The case is still ongoing, meaning that it may take months until the truth is brought to light.