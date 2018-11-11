Joey Janela Gets Bullied By "Friday" Actor, Cody Rhodes, Top 5 ROH Women Trailblazers

- The above video from NJPW is about who will challenge for Cody's IWGP U.S. Championship. So who will be challenging Cody Rhodes? While some would think that Juice Robinson would get his chance (Rhodes beat Robinson for the title in September during Fighting Spirit Unleashed) but the next one in line is actually Beretta, unfortunately, Cody had to pull out of today's Global Wars event in Toronto due to a knee issue that will require an MRI.

- ROH wrestling wrote an article that recognizes the women who paved the way for the current generation of Women of Honor stars. The five trailblazers that are on the list are Allison Danger, MsChif, Lacey, Daizee, and Sara Del Rey.

- Calling all "Friday" fans, you have to watch the video that Joey Janela shared on his Instagram. In the video Deebo (Tommy Lister) from the 1995 film steals Janela's wallet. It's lighter news for the popular independent pro wrestler who injured his knee at the September 21 Game Changer Wrestling Show. Janela had an accident when he was jumping from the top rope to the outside onto Psychosis. You can watch the Instagram video below: