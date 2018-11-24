John Cena Gives Update On Leaving China, Buddy Murphy Talks Differences Between Title Reigns, UUDD

- Above is a video from Xavier Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown. The video is events of last week's Battle of the Brands where Woods is the SmackDown GM and Breeze is the RAW GM in the video game, WWE SmackDown! Vs. RAW 2006.

- John Cena has been in China for 160 days working on a new film called "Project X-traction" with Jackie Chan. Today is his final day of the project. He'll then have one day home until he has to promote his other movie, Bumblee, which will hit theaters on December 21. It was announced earlier that Cena will be returning to the ring on December 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York. His first time he will be returning back to RAW will be on January 7 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. You can read his tweet below:

160 days ago I landed in ???? to film w @EyeOfJackieChan today is the final day of that project. An experience'I'll never forget. I'll have 1 day home then ? to promote @bumblebeemovie until it's release 12/21 then, I truly return home @WWE @TheGarden 12/26 #HLR #NeverGiveUp ???? — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 24, 2018

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy shared a photo on his Instagram of him while he was in NXT (with the NXT Tag Team Title) and now with his WWE Cruiserweight Title. He also shared about the middle of his life where it was "frustration, sadness, defeated, and no light at the end of the tunnel, left to rot!" Murphy is talking about his time on NXT when he was only working live events and he only had one televised match before asking to go to 205 Live. He initially pitched the idea to WWE and was turned down. Murphy then transformed himself physically so WWE couldn't say no to the move to the cruiserweight division.