Juice Robinson Tells Cody He's Taking Back The IWGP United States Championship

Juice Robinson dropped the IWGP United States Championship to Cody Rhodes at Fighting Spirit Unleashed few months ago, and after his match on the eighth night of World Tag League 2018, Juice had some harsh words for Cody, and told "The American Nightmare" that he was going to take back the United States Championship.

"In the back of my head, there's Cody, that prima donna son of a b**ch", Robinson told the NJPW media. "That bleach-blonde, suit wearing, silver spoon, up-his-a** walking around with Juice Robinson's IWGP U. S. Championship. Yeah he beat me fair and square; I've never beaten Cody. But I will beat Cody, and I don't know when, and I don't know where, but the next time Juice Robinson is in the ring with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, it's going to be for the U. S. Championship, and I'm going to walk out of whatever f**cking building it is with it over my shoulder."

See Also Juice Robinson On Losing To Cody Rhodes At Fighting Spirit Unleashed

As earlier reported, Cody is expected to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January, although his opponent for the Tokyo Dome show is yet to be announced. Cody will then undergo knee surgery, and is expected to sit on the sidelines for six weeks.

