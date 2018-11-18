Long Line For The Undertaker In L.A. (Photo), John Cena Vs. HHH Vs. HBK Survivor Series 2007 Match

- With The Survivor Series airing tonight, WWE uploaded the full 2007 Survivor Series match featuring John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Triple H and Shawn Michaels, which you can watch in the video above. Cena pinned Triple H to successfully defend his title.

- The WWEShop.com Survivor Series ends today. You can receive 20% off titles, 30% off accessories and 40% off t-shirts. There is no code necessary, just use this link and the discount will be applied in your cart. The sale ends November 18th at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Wrestling Legend Believes His Heat With The Undertaker Prevented A WWE Run

- As noted, The Undertaker made a rare signing appearance on Saturday at the Frank & Sons Collectibles Show in Los Angeles, which is the location for tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center. PWInsider is reporting that Taker has already left L.A., so he will not be appearing at tonight's pay-per-view.

The Taker signing drew long lines, as seen below: