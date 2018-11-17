Matt Hardy Comments On James Ellsworth Accusations?, Bray Wyatt Note, WWE Studios' "Blood Brother"

- Blood Brother, which features R-Truth, will be releasing on November 30th. WWE Studios co-produced and co-financed the film with Lionsgate's CodeBlack Entertainment. You can check out a trailer for the movie in the video above, R-Truth appears at the 1:05 mark.

- Bray Wyatt has been added to the Wintercon New York Comic and SciFi Expo, which runs from Saturday, December 1 - Sunday, December 2nd. Wyatt will only be appearing on Saturday from 3pm - 6pm. Asuka was previously announced for the event as well, and she will be appearing on Saturday from noon until 3 pm. You can get more details at nywintercon.com.

- WWEShop.com has a Survivor Series sale this weekend, where you can receive 20% off titles, 30% off accessories and 40% off t-shirts. There is no code necessary, just use this link and the discount will be applied in your cart. The sale ends Sunday, November 18th at 11:59 pm PT.

- As noted, a 16-year old girl is claiming that James Ellsworth sent her nude photos. Ellsworth issued a statement through his attorney denying the allegations, stating, "[Ellsworth] has the utmost respect for women and categorically denies these inflammatory and despicable accusations."

Matt Hardy seemed to be referencing the allegations, as he posted the following on Twitter:

Something to remember.. In 2018, everyone is much more accountable for their actions & decision making, especially online. It take seconds to make a decision that could takes years to recover from.

Hardy later wrote that he was not referring to any specific incident, claiming that he had planned to send out the message "a couple of days ago but didn't get around to it":

Not even necessarily about one specific situation. I was going to post this a couple of days ago but didn't get around to it. It goes for many different scenarios, for everyone to keep in mind. — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 17, 2018

Daniel Hannon contributed to this article.