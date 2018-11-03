Matt Riddle Still Plans On Retiring Brock Lesnar, NXT Stars Upcoming EVOLVE Matches, Crown Jewel

- Above are the full results for yesterday's WWE Crown Jewel event where Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to become the new WWE Universal Champion. As noted, Lesnar will now take on WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series on November 18.

- EVOLVE announced multiple NXT and 205 Live stars will be featured at EVOLVE 116 in Oak Lawn, Illinois on November 10. As noted, Kassius Ohno and Mustafa Ali will be featured on the card. Also, matches are set for the new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Street Profits (vs. AR Fox and Leon Ruff) and EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner (vs. Anthony Henry).

- As seen in the tweet below, Matt Riddle was happy to see Brock Lesnar win back the WWE Universal Championship at yesterday's Crown Jewel. Riddle hoped Lesnar stays right where he is so Riddle can retire the champ in a couple years. This is not the first time Riddle has talked about this topic, noting last month in a conversation on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show that his perfect world would include a career vs. WWE Universal Title match with Lesnar at WrestleMania in 2020 or 2021.

Thank you Brock for coming back and winning the universal title! You're right where I need you bro and it's gonna be that much sweeter when I retire you in a couple years. #kingofbros #bro #stallion #nxt #wwenxt #wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/2e4cbvxWRN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 2, 2018