Neville Rips Japan And Says He's "Steroid Free", Impact Taping TV In 2019, Final Impact Of 2018, MLW

- Impact completed their television tapings for the week at Sam's Town Casino in Las Vegas last night. They will return to Las Vegas in 2019 for TV tapings from February 15-17.

- The final two episodes of Impact Wrestling for 2018 on December 20th and 27th will be "Best Of" shows. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite matches, which will be shown on December 27th.

- Major League Wrestling today announced Rich Swann vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland for their MLW Never Say Never card on Thursday night, December 13th at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple. Both December 13 & 14th cards in Miami are FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS, and tickets are available starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com. For just $20 fans can see both the December 13th (Never Say Never) and December 14th (Zero Hour) shows as part of the holiday combo ticket.

- Tickets also went on sale this week for MLW's return to Cicero Stadium in Chicago for MLW: Intimidation Games on March 2, 2019. The first MLW card in Chicago earlier this month sold-out with several fans turned away at the door. Tickets are available at MLWTickets.com.

- As noted, PAC, f.k.a. Neville, has been looking jacked recently. He took to Twitter this week to comment on his physique and noted that he was a "steroid free savage" that was "only fueled by hate and vengeance." He also ripped on Japan, writing, "CRAP CULTURE. CRAP PEOPLE. CRAP COUNTRY. SEE YA JAPAN !!! I'll be back to tax some gold."

