Note On How Long Triple H May Be Out Of Action, WWE Makes Interesting Edit During Crown Jewel, More

- As we previously reported, Triple H is heading back to the United States after suffering a possible torn right pectoral muscle during his match at WWE Crown Jewel. Triple H teamed with Shawn Michaels to defeat Kane and The Undertaker. PWInsider reports that Triple H is heading to Birmingham, Alabama to get the injury diagnosed. He will undergo immediate surgery if it is needed.

The return time for other wrestlers with a torn pec has been anywhere from 5-9 months. If Triple H is only out for 5 months, that would be just in time for WrestleMania 35, which takes place on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

- WWE edited Rey Mysterio's cross out of his mask on a graphic during Friday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. As seen below, the mask shown in the graphic usually has a cross in the middle:

Imagine being so petty that they go as far as photoshopping Rey Mysterio's mask to not have the cross on it though ?? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/SJd3naSE6Y — #BROKEN Courtney ???? (@cheesybiscuit_) November 2, 2018

Mysterio wore a different mask during his matches, which had an "R" in place of where the cross usually goes: