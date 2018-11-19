Rob Van Dam Vs. Joey Ryan Full Match, Impact Homecoming VIP Tickets, Tessa Blanchard

- Above is the full match between Joey Ryan and Rob Van Dam from TNA Turning Point 2012. RVD was the Impact X-Division Champion at the time and was able to retain the title after hitting a five-star frog splash. As noted, Joey Ryan announced last week he'll need surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

- VIP tickets for Impact Homecoming (January 6) went on sale today and apparently sold out in a "flash" according to Impact. The promotion ended up adding another 15 packages for fans. The package includes: front row seats to the PPV, front row seats to the TV taping, bowling, trivia, and meet & greets with Impact stars. Last Friday, Wrestling Inc spoke with Johnny Impact and one of Impact's biggest fans, who gave some of his experiences at previous Impact events.

- Below is Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard at a photo shoot with Pentagon Jr. and Fenix for The Crash wrestling promotion. As noted, Blanchard will be defending her title against Taya Valkyrie at Impact Homecoming on January 6 at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. Blanchard defeated Valkyrie last month at Bound for Glory in New York City.