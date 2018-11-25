Seth Rollins Calls Himself "The Man And The Champ," Miz Talks MizTV On WWE Starrcade, Byron Saxton

- Above, The Miz promoted his MizTV segment with WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio, which will air on tonight's WWE Starrcade special on the WWE Network at 8pm ET.
- In the video below, WWE SmackDown Commentator, Byron Saxton, hypes tonight's special and talked a bit about the 35-year history of the show. He ran through the different segments that will air, including AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe in a steel cage.
Tomorrow night, a 35-year tradition will continue as Cincinnati hosts #WWEStarrcade streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! @ByronSaxton pic.twitter.com/t09Oi3Tcyo— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2018
- Last night, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a steel cage match by escaping the cage first. On Twitter, Rollins noted he had to go into a hostile environment with Ambrose being from Cincinnati, Ohio. He also referred to himself as "The man, The champ," which got a response from WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch when he did that earlier this month.
Away game? Hostile environment? No Brock? No Bryan? No Ronda? No Becky? ....no problem. THE Man, THE Champ. The hardest working MFer in this business just wrecked Cincinnati. #ALLHEART #Starrcade— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 25, 2018