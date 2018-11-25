Seth Rollins Calls Himself "The Man And The Champ," Miz Talks MizTV On WWE Starrcade, Byron Saxton

- Above, The Miz promoted his MizTV segment with WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio, which will air on tonight's WWE Starrcade special on the WWE Network at 8pm ET.

- In the video below, WWE SmackDown Commentator, Byron Saxton, hypes tonight's special and talked a bit about the 35-year history of the show. He ran through the different segments that will air, including AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe in a steel cage.

- Last night, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a steel cage match by escaping the cage first. On Twitter, Rollins noted he had to go into a hostile environment with Ambrose being from Cincinnati, Ohio. He also referred to himself as "The man, The champ," which got a response from WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch when he did that earlier this month.