Seth Rollins Comments On Wrestling At Crown Jewel, Lana And Charlotte In A "Chop-Off," WWE Network

- Above is a look back at week seven of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, including a chop-off between Charlotte, AJ Styles, Lana, and Rusev.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE Ride Along featuring Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Nia Jax (following Raw)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3pm and 4pm ET), 205 Live (7pm ET), and NXT (8pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Collections Spotlight of Rey Mysterio and Sasha Banks (8pm ET) and WWE Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30pm ET)

- A fan tweeted out a video from Crown Jewel (full results here) of Seth Rollins' entrance and wrote they always wanted to chant "burn it down." Rollins retweeted it and responded, "For anyone who wonders why we do what we do...here ya go. The vista of life is so vast that there's always a different perspective to be had. See the world through different eyes." Rollins lost to Dolph Zigger in the semis of the World Cup.

I have always wanted to say the burn it down chants now I did!!??#WWECrownJewel @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/nIfqmLZ50b — Maha. (@RowdyMaha) November 3, 2018