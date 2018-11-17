The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party Tomorrow Now FREE, Full Details

Wrestling Inc. and official WWE Blast Area Duffy's Tavern & Grille are happy to announce that The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party tomorrow night is now FREE!

Due to the many changes to the card, and the short build, we just don't feel the event merits charging admission. We'd rather ensure we get to party alongside a couple hundred fans and The Godfather. Any guests who pre-ordered tickets have been refunded.

All who attend will get:

* A photo with The Godfather

* A signed 8x10 of The Godfather

* Live commentary from The Godfather

* Food and drink specials

* The full WWE Survivor Series and WWE Survivor Series Kick-Off Show streamed live on over 40 HD, big screen TVs

Doors for the event will open at 4 pm CST. Once Duffy's hits capacity (roughly 400) we will not longer be able to allow fans into the venue. Please show up early and ready to have some fun. WInc looks forward to partying down with you tomorrow night at Duffy's alongside WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather.

Duffy's Tavern & Grille

420 W Diversey

Chicago, IL 60614

Stay with Wrestling Inc. all weekend long for all your WWE NXT Takeover and WWE Survivor Series coverage! We'll be sharing out photos and videos from The Godfather's Chicago WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party tomorrow night.