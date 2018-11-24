Update On Hacksaw Jim Duggan Hospitalization, Edge And Christian Play Old School Game, The Miz

- Above, Edge and Christian joined Xavier Woods on the UpUpDownDown channel to play some NHL 95. The last time the two played this game in college, they got into a fistfight. Edge would win 3-1 and Christian was pretty hot about losing to his old friend. Christian would state "video games are stupid" and walked off before eventually coming back and chatting some more.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was hospitalized in an intensive care unit in South Carolina on Thanksgiving. A reason wasn't given why, but in his initial IG post, Duggan said he expected to be released over the weekend. Duggan posted a update yesterday that he was moving out of the ICU and is still hoping he'll be out of the hospital sometime this weekend.

- Yesterday was eight years since The Miz won the WWE Championship against Randy Orton on an episode of Raw. On Twitter, Miz said he "achieved something everyone told me was impossible" and plans on winning it again.