WINCLY (11/22) Feat. Court Bauer & The Marine 6 Director James Nunn: Braun's Surgery, Brock's Future

By Nick Hausman | November 22, 2018

Wrestling Inc is back with a brand new episode of our Thursday podcast, the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

This week's episode includes:

* Interviews with MLW promoter Court Bauer and The Marine 6 Director James Nunn.

* A clip from the recent WInc exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling World Champion Johnny Impact about his recent Survivor elimination.

* WInc' Jesse Collings joins Nick to discuss the news of the week. Including Braun Strowman's surgery, the latest reports on Brock Lesnar's WWE/UFC statuses, Survivor Series fallout, the new All Elite Wrestling trademark filings and more.

* More…

