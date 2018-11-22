WINCLY (11/22) Feat. Court Bauer & The Marine 6 Director James Nunn: Braun's Surgery, Brock's Future

Wrestling Inc is back with a brand new episode of our Thursday podcast, the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

* Interviews with MLW promoter Court Bauer and The Marine 6 Director James Nunn.

* A clip from the recent WInc exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling World Champion Johnny Impact about his recent Survivor elimination.

* WInc' Jesse Collings joins Nick to discuss the news of the week. Including Braun Strowman's surgery, the latest reports on Brock Lesnar's WWE/UFC statuses, Survivor Series fallout, the new All Elite Wrestling trademark filings and more.

