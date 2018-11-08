Wrestling Inc is back with a brand new episode of our Thursday podcast, the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.
This week's episode includes:
* Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Dan Murphy discussing the news of the week as well as the recently released PWI Women's 100
* Interviews with MLW's Brian Pillman Jr, Trumpmania author Lavie Margolin, ROH star Vinny Marseglia and Lance Anao'i
* The latest Views From The Turnbuckle Audio Edition with Jesse Collings reflecting on the path of NJPW star Kota Ibushi
* A clip from next week's WINCLY exclusive with Nita Strauss
* More…
