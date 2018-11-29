Wrestling Inc.

WINCLY Feat. Konnan, Swoggle & Booker T: Ronda Rousey - Smackdown, WWE TLC Updates, WrestleMania 35

By Nick Hausman | November 29, 2018

Wrestling Inc is back with a brand new episode of our Thursday podcast, the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

This week's episode includes:

* Nick's interviews with Impact Wrestling's Konnan, former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

* Michael Wiseman's on-site interviews from WrestleCade with NWA World Champion Nick Aldis and former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger.

* Michael also joins Nick to break down the news of the week. Including backstage news on FOX wanting Ronda Rousey on Smackdown, possible changes to a major TLC match, WWE's plans for WrestleMania 35 and more.

