WINCLY Feat. Silas Young, Moose & Nita Strauss: Survivor Series, Bloody Becky, Yes Champ, Triple H

Wrestling Inc is back with a brand new episode of our Thursday podcast, the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

This week's episode includes:

* Wrestling Inc's Joey G chatting the news of the week and previewing this weekend's NXT Takeover and Survivor Series WWE Network specials. Some of the news discussed includes Becky Lynch getting bloodied on RAW, Daniel Bryan becoming the new WWE Champ, backstage news on Braun Strowman and more.

* Interviews with Ring of Honor's Silas Young, Impact Wrestling's Moose and world renown guitarist Nita Strauss.

* Clips from this week's media calls. Including Triple H discussing NXT Takeover WarGames 2 as well as the Lucha Brothers and Taya Valkyrie talking Impact.

* More…

