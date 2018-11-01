WINCLY Feat. The Godfather, Gillberg, Taya Valkyrie, Josh Mathews: Crown Jewel, Evolution, More

Wrestling Inc has launched a brand new Thursday podcast called the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.
This week's episode includes:
* NBC Sports Director Andy Malnoske discussing the news of the week including Crown Jewel updates, fallout from Evolution, Becky vs Ronda, Tye Dillinger's injury, Cruise of Jericho, more
* Interviews with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Gillberg, Taya Valkyrie and Josh Mathews
* The latest Views From The Turnbuckle Audio Edition with Jesse Collings reflecting on WWE Evolution
* More...
