Wrestling Inc.

WINCLY Feat. The Godfather, Gillberg, Taya Valkyrie, Josh Mathews: Crown Jewel, Evolution, More

By Nick Hausman | November 01, 2018
WINCLY Feat. The Godfather, Gillberg, Taya Valkyrie, Josh Mathews: Crown Jewel, Evolution, More Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Wrestling Inc has launched a brand new Thursday podcast called the WINCLY! Each week WInc Managing Editor Nick Hausman welcomes a variety of guests and co-hosts to chat the top stories of the week.

This week's episode includes:

* NBC Sports Director Andy Malnoske discussing the news of the week including Crown Jewel updates, fallout from Evolution, Becky vs Ronda, Tye Dillinger's injury, Cruise of Jericho, more

* Interviews with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Gillberg, Taya Valkyrie and Josh Mathews

* The latest Views From The Turnbuckle Audio Edition with Jesse Collings reflecting on WWE Evolution

* More...

See Also
Godfather Describes Going Off The Grid For House Hardy Halloween Special

Please subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get the latest episode of the WINCLY every Thursday afternoon!

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage Tomorrow at 12pm ET

NJPW Power Struggle Live Coverage This Saturday

WWE Shop: Take an Additional 30% Off Clearance Merchandise

Most Popular

Back To Top