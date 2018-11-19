WWE Making Sure Enzo Amore Doesn't Make It Into Tonight's RAW, Fan In Lucha Mask Checked By Security

WWE officials and their security team are on high alert for Enzo Amore at tonight's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As seen below, WWE posted a photo of Enzo at the doors for security to make sure he didn't make it in. They also spotted a fan wearing a lucha mask and had to make sure it wasn't the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion hiding out for another stunt.

Enzo crashed Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center and ended up being taken down by security, then kicked out of the building. We have full details on the stunt with videos, backstage reaction and more at this link.

Enzo is in Los Angeles tonight as his first live rap concert is scheduled to take place at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood at 10pm local time, around the time RAW will be ending.

Apparently these are posted at the arena entrances tonight for security. pic.twitter.com/KyjuZy8xAY — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) November 19, 2018