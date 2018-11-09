WWE RAW Overrun Is History, Brock Lesnar Vs. AJ Styles Full 2017 Match (Video), Chris Jericho

- WWE uploaded the full match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles from the 2017 Survivor Series, which you can watch in the video above. Lesnar pinned Styles clean after Lesnar caught Styles in the air while he was attempting a Phenomenal Forearm and planted him with an F-5. The two will battle it out again at this year's Survivor Series a week from Sunday.

- The RAW overrun will officially end this Monday night, so the show will end at 11 p.m. ET and not go any longer. The news was first reported by Fightful, and confirmed by The Wrestling Observer. The overrun started in the 90s when RAW went head-to-head with WCW Monday Nitro as a tactic to get fans tuning out of one show to catch the hot angle at the end of the other. Even though Nitro went off the air in 2001, RAW continued to have an overrun, despite SmackDown never having one.

Before RAW moved to three hours, the overrun was almost always the highest rated portion of the show, however it was noted in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is no longer the case. Since RAW moved to three hours, the final hour is usually the lowest rated part of the show and only one episode this year, the June 25th show, saw the third hour have the highest audience.

- As noted, Chris Jericho turns 48 years old today. WWE wished Jericho a Happy Birthday with the Instagram post below, writing, "We just made the (birthday) LIST! Happy birthday to the one and only, @chrisjerichofozzy! #HappyBirthdayY2J"