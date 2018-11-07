Curt Hawkins WWE Return Update, Video From WWE Tryouts In Germany, Brock Lesnar Vs. AJ Styles Promo

- Above is video from the WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany that wrapped up today. As noted, the tryouts were ran by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside and Sarah Stock plus two WWE NXT Superstars - Marcel Barthel and EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner.

- As noted, Curt Hawkins has been out of action with a hernia. PWInsider reports that he is expected to be cleared for in-ring action soon, if he hasn't been cleared already.

- Below is a promo for the non-title match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles at the November 18 Survivor Series pay-per-view: