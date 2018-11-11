WWE Uses More Pyro On European Tour, UUDD Tekken 7 Tournament, Mustafa Ali Comments On EVOLVE 116

- The above video has Jey Uso and Killian Dain playing in the YouTube Channel UpUpDownDown's Tekken 7 Tournament. The two made it to the semi-finals, which Jey ended up beating Killian Dain. New Day members Xavier Woods (the owner of the channel and host of the event) and Kofi Kingston are there too along with Jimmy Uso in his brother's corner. The final game will be against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso.

- WWE has been using pyro for multiple superstars throughout their European Tour. It's interesting because if you haven't noticed, the company hasn't used pyro often since the middle of last year. If you miss the pyro days you can check out this tweet from WWE about photos of the superstars in Brighton England. Here's the tweet:

You can also check out this video from WWE's Instagram that shows both Lana and Rusev coming out with pyrotechnics:

- WWE 205 Live Star Mustafa Ali shared a very special moment with his daughter at Evolve 116 and tweeted about bringing her into the ring with him. He explained to her that this venue was the first indie show that he attended back in 2002. He also shared that she sat exactly where he did then. You can read the full tweet below: