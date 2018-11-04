John Cena's Latest Cryptic Tweet, Zack Ryder Finds Very Rare Undertaker Action Figure, WrestleMania

- WWE has released the latest episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' Figure It Out series on-line. In this episode the two toy junkies go full American Pickers and explore Big Fun Columbus in Columbus, OH. Amongst the piles of toys and action figures in the store the two manage to find a few unique items to add to their collection. Including a very rare 1996 Survivor Series Defining Moments action figure of The Undertaker making his bat like entrance to the ring.

- A reminder to our readers that WWE WrestleMania 35 travel packages go on sale tomorrow. The packages start as low as $1,175 with the more high-end packages nearing $7,000. Here is a look at what is included in the highest tiered "City Lights" package:

WRESTLEMANIA 35 TICKET

MetLife Stadium

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1-4*

Collectible Chair WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY TICKET

Barclays Center

Seating – Floor* NXT TAKEOVER TICKET

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1-5* MONDAY NIGHT RAW TICKET

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1-5* SMACKDOWN LIVE TICKET (ONLY INCLUDED WITH 5-NIGHT HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS)

Barclays Center

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1-5* WRESTLEMANIA AXXESS TICKETS

1 Premium VIP and 1 VIP Session***

(Friday, April 5 - Monday, April 8, 2019) INTREPID EXPERIENCE WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Take a journey through sea, air and space during a private experience designed just for you. The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is an American military and maritime history museum with a collection of museum ships in New York City. Discover the history of the Intrepid, get an up-close look at the aircraft collection, hear stories about heroic aviators and sailors who served and get a look at Enterprise, the first space shuttle. Lunch and transportation included.

Monday, April 8, 2019 EXCLUSIVE RECEPTION WITH WWE SUPERSTARS/LEGENDS**

Exclusive Reception at Barclays Center prior to NXT TakeOver UNLIMITED RIDE METROCARD

7-day Unlimited Ride card that will allow you to ride the subway as often as you want to attend the events in New York City. Plus, it will allow you one round-trip ride on the PATH train to New Jersey to attend WrestleMania 35 NEW YORK CITY AREA HOTEL

5-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, April 5, 2019

Check-out Wednesday, April 10, 2019 or 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, April 5, 2019

Check-out Tuesday, April 9, 2019 (Each person in this group will share one standard room)

- John Cena has always been a notoriously cryptic social media user. In the wake of his very public break-up to Nikki Bella and recent decision to pull out of WWE Crown Jewel each tweets seems to become more cryptic. Cena shared his latest "read between the lines" message earlier this morning discussing what it means to be happy: