Big Neville Match Revealed, ROH - NJPW Shows Announced, "GLOW" Comic Book, Tomohiro Ishii Rivalry

- Above is a look back at the rivalry between RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii and Zack Sabre Jr. The title will be defended for the first time at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4. NJPW's biggest event of the year will be shown on NJPW World and FITE with the Pre-Show starting at 2 am ET.

- Netflix's GLOW wrestling show will be a four-issue comic series with IDW Publishing, according to Hollywood Reporter. The comic book will be an original story from the series and is scheduled to debut in March. While a date is still unknown, GLOW is scheduled to have a third season.

- Ring of Honor announced they will join up with NJPW to present Honor Rising in Tokyo on February 22 and 23. This will be the fourth year in a row for the show, which traditionally showcases matches pitting both promotion's wrestlers against each other. Talent and matches have yet to be announced.

- Over The Top Wrestling announced PAC (fka WWE's Neville) will take on OTT Champion WALTER at its upcoming February 17 show in Dublin. It's interesting to note that WALTER has already signed a deal with WWE to be part of its NXT UK division, while PAC's shaky history with WWE has led him back to Japan to mainly work with Dragon Gate.