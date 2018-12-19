Flip Gordon Discusses The Future Of Being The Elite In 2019, AEW Rumors

Ring of Honor superstar Flip Gordon was a guest on this week's episode of our WINCLY podcast. During the wide-ranging interview, Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman lauded the most recent episode of Being The Elite because of how everyone seems to be having a good time filming the series. Gordon said he enjoys every minute of filming an episode alongside his friends and it's one of his favorite things that he's done in his entire career.

"It's honestly such a fun time. Just like it shows through on the camera, we're literally just having fun, but we're telling stories. You can tell everybody's just enjoying themselves," Gordon said. "It's not 'Oh gosh, we got to film Being The Elite.' It's, 'Alright, let's film BTE! What's the next thing? What do we have to do today?' Everybody's excited to do it. It's been a highlight of my career."

Gordon also addressed rumors of Elite members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will not be re-signing with ROH and will be starting a new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling or AEW. Gordon said he wishes his friends well, but his sole focus is on building ROH to be one of the top promotions in the world. Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff recently told Hausman that he sees Gordon as one of the top stars in the company heading into 2019.

"I am and I'm not. There's been a lot of rumors out there in the wrestling world... But I'm just staying focused on my own career. They are my friends and they've helped me tremendously with the opportunity of being on Being The Elite to help me get my name out there to so many new fans," Gordon said. "But whatever they do, they have my full support and I'm happy for whatever they want to do next. I'm very thankful for the time I have been able to spend with them, but my focus is Ring of Honor. I'm with Ring of Honor until 2020, and my focus is building Ring of Honor as much as I can."

If Rhodes and The Bucks were to leave ROH, it might mean the end of Gordon's time as a cast member on Being The Elite. Gordon said he doesn't know what the future holds, but he would be open to a show focused on him and Marty Scurll. He also didn't rule out still working with Rhodes and The Bucks even if they're in different promotions.

"I guess it would be 'to be continued.' But Marty's still gonna be in Ring of Honor, so maybe it's 'Marty and Flip take Ring of Honor.' We're still all really good friends, so I'm sure that we will continue to still do Being The Elite," Gordon said. "Nothing is guaranteed, but anything can also happen in this business, and that's one of the cool things about wrestling."

ROH Final Battle will take place on Friday Dec. 14 from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Wrestling Inc. will be hosting a live, post-show discussion via the WInc YouTube channel. The post-show will begin shortly after the ppv ends and will be hosted by Nick Hausman and Joey G.

Full audio from the post-show will be released via Wrestling Inc.'s audio channel on iTunes.