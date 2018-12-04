Former WWE Star Neville Wins Dragon Gate Gold

It did not take long for the man formerly known as Neville to win a championship again. For the first time since being the Cruiserweight Champion in WWE, PAC won a major title in professional wrestling.

Inside Korakuen Hall in Japan, the 32-year-old defeated Masato Yoshino to win Dragon Gate's Open the Dream Gate Championship. The win ended Yoshino's fourth reign as champion after 177 days.

WHAT AN EXCEPTIONAL BASTARD. pic.twitter.com/j8RyMUhu2O — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) December 4, 2018

PAC debuted for Dragon Gate in October, joining the R.E.D. stable. That was his first official appearance in wrestling since he stopped wrestling for WWE in October of 2017. His contract officially expired with the company back in August.

Now the 28th man to win the title, the possibilities are endless for "The Man That Gravity Forgot".