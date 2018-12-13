Kelly Klein Reveals Which Former WWE Star She'd Like In ROH's Women Of Honor

Despite being just 27 years old, Kelly Klein is one of the longest-tenured female wrestlers in Ring of Honor. She's been with ROH since 2015 and made her debut right after the female talent were branded as Women of Honor or WOH.

There's been lots of talk about who might be leaving ROH come 2019, but what about who might be joining the promotion? Klein was asked who she would like to see added to WOH next year when she took part in a ROH Final Battle Media Call on Monday.

"Well, I have said that one of the first women I ever saw wrestle was Madison Eagles and she was somebody that really inspired me before I ever started training," Klein told Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. "I have met her and been on events with her but I've never gotten to be in the ring with her."

Eagles has wrestled for Shimmer since 2008 and Shine since 2013. Klein then brought up another female wrestler who is a two-time Women's Champion for WWE.

"I would love to get in the ring with Jazz. That was someone who I always wanted to work with years ago. Then she stepped back for a while and I thought I wasn't going to have that opportunity again. But she has become, not active but she is killing it and that is exactly the type of person I want to see," stated Klein.

Jazz has been competing on the indies since 2011 and is the current NWA Women's Champion. Klein then said Jazz' unapologetic attitude is something she admires.

"She doesn't care about what people think wrestling or wrestlers are supposed to look like or be like or act like. She is so unapologetically herself and no one can be like her and I really respect and admire that," said Klein.

"That is somebody that I would love to share a ring with. If we were partners, then I will take whatever I can get."

The focus regarding ROH has been on who will take the mantle in the men's division with so many stars on the way out. There hasn't been much talk regarding the women's division and Klein explained why.

"I think we're hearing more about the men's [roster] because it was a more established roster," said Klein. "Our WOH roster has just recently felt steady and solid… I think we're still in that growing and evolving phase where we are going to continue to make changes and bring in new people...

"The men's division, there are, give-or-take, a set number of people on the roster that are still growing so they are going to continue to evolve and I can't wait to see all of the women who come out and give it their best shot.

"We are all in a position where we have to step up our own game. We're pushing each other to step up everyone's game and that's only going to make everyone better."

Klein will be a part of a four-corner survival match for the WOH World Championship at Final Battle. The pay-per-view will air live on Friday at the new start time of 8pm EST. It will also be available for free to ROH Honor Club VIP members.

Wrestling Inc will be hosting a live, post-Final Battle podcast via the WInc YouTube channel. It will begin shortly after the PPV goes off the air and will be hosted by Nick Hausman and Michael Wiseman. The full audio from the post-show will be released via the Wrestling Inc Audio channel on iTunes.