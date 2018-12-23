Knicks Player Chokeslams Curt Hawkins, WWE Head To Head Looks Back At 2018, WWE - Instagram

- Above, WWE Head to Head debated who had the best 2018 in a bunch of a different categories. Some of the categories were: Superstar of the Year (Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins), Master of the Mic (Samoa Joe and Elias), Most Underrated (Buddy Murphy and Nikki Cross), and Breakout Star of the Year (Drew McIntyre and Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega).

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Ric Flair, Mandy Rose, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

- In the video below, Curt Hawkins had an impromptu match with Knicks Center (and Dana Brooke's boyfriend) Enes Kanter. Hawkins enjoyed having the big man in the ring with him and attempted to get a quick win, but ended up getting chokeslammed for the loss. Hawkins' winless streak continues on.