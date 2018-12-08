Matt Jackson Teases A Potentially New Logo For The Young Bucks Or All Elite Wrestling

With January 1, 2019 not too far away, there has been a lot of speculation on what The Young Bucks will be doing. WWE has been very interested in them, and other promotions are looking to lock them up as well. It looks like we may have our first clue.

Matt Jackson tweeted out a photo of a piece of something that looks like a logo. It could very will be a t-shirt idea, or it could be a potential logo for the rumored All Elite Wrestling organization they are linked to. At first glance, you can see the trademark antler's The Young Bucks usually display in their entrance music and attire.

Matt recently talked about the idea of a potentially new promotion on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. He stated that it doesn't hurt to be ready, just in case.

"We're in a situation now where we don't exactly know what we're going to do, but we want to protect ourselves in case we decide we want to do something," Matt said. "We want to be proactive and we want to get ahead of this thing. We [The Elite] are all sticking together and we're going to do this thing as a unit. So whatever we do decide to do, we absolutely are going to do this as a team, we're going to do this as The Elite. It's going to be an interesting 2019."

As we get to the end of the year, expect more hints from The Young Bucks on Twitter.

Both Matt and his brother Nick will look to end the year as champions, as they are scheduled to face ROH World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored and The Briscoes for the titles in a Ladder War match at Final Battle. The PPV will be held inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 14.