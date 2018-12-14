MLW Airing Live Tonight Against ROH Final Battle, Marty Scurll Unveils New Design, Ring Warriors

- Ring of Honor has released the above video previewing their Final Battle PPV. The show is scheduled to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It will be available on traditional PPV, ROH HonorClub, and Fite. Be sure to join our live coverage tonight.

Below is the final card for the pay-per-view:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray ("I Quit" Match)

* Marty Scurll (holder) vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

- Ring Warriors Productions announced today that the Ring Warriors professional wrestling series will be available on Amazon Prime starting on Saturday, December 22nd. All Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch Ring Warriors for free. As Ring Warriors heads into a brief end-of-the-year hiatus, a special holiday bonus is being made available exclusively for Amazon Prime members – the Ring Warriors winter season finale will be available on Amazon Prime starting on Saturday, December 22nd. In the weeks that follow, previously aired episodes will also be made available.

"Having 'Ring Warriors' available on Amazon Prime is a great opportunity for our fans and organization," said Executive Producer Howard Lipkint. "Along with our current broadcast partner WGN America, this will certainly broaden our fan base and provide wrestling fans with an alternative means of viewing our exciting, industry leading program."

- Major League Wrestling goes live on beIN SPORTS tonight at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The live network special will feature the undefeated and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki, Konnan, Pentagón Jr. and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. We will have live coverage of the show. The card features these three matches:

* Main Event: Rush vs. Rich Swann

* CMLL World Lightweight Champion Dragón Lee vs. DJZ

* Ladder match for the vacant World Middleweight Champion: Dezmond Xavier vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Andrew Everett

- Add Marty Scurll to the list of people getting new merchandise. Like Matt Jackson and Cody Rhodes before him, Marty has revealed some new "ELITE" merchandise. Using his trademark logo, this shirt is considered a post-January 1st deal. There is no set time or place for this to become available yet.