- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla returns to the Globe Theatre on January 18th for Hand of Doom.

One of the main matches on the card features Jeff Cobb defending the PWG World Title against Trevor Lee. There will be plenty of debuts on the show as well, from Jonathan Gresham to Jungle Boy, son of Luke Perry of Beverly Hills 90210 fame.

Here is the full match card for the event:

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Trevor Lee (PWG World Title)

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier) (c) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?) (PWG World Tag Titles)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido

* LAX (Ortiz and Santana) vs. Flamita and Rey Horus

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Robbie Eagles

* Puma King vs. DJZ

* Brody King v. Jungle Boy

Ticket information for the event has not been announced yet.

- Due to breaking his ankle, Jason Cade has regrettably withdrawn from this Friday's Ladder Match at MLW Zero Hour. Matchmakers moved quickly yet again to reconfigure a ladder match that has had 3 competitors injured prior to the upcoming bout this Friday night on the first-ever live cable network special presented by MLW and beIN SPORTS on December 14th at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple. This Friday night the 4-way ladder match will see Hijo de LA Park, Kotto Brazil, Andrew Everett and Dezmond Xavier battle it out for the World Middleweight Championship.

You can purchase general admission tickets starting at $15 at MLWTickets.com. For just $20 fans can see both the December 13th (Never Say Never) and December 14th (Zero Hour) shows as part of the holiday combo ticket.

- Over the years, Joey Janela's Spring Break event has been the highlight of anyone's wrestling year. This year, tickets for Spring Break 3 sold like hotcakes, selling out in the first five minutes. That was after only Atsushi Onita was announced for the event. It has been announced that Spring Break will be a weekend event, with a show added to the schedule. The event will be called "The Greatest Clusterf*ck", and will considered part two of the series. The start time for the April 6 event is 11:59 p.m. ET.

Alot of fans missed out on SB 3 tickets, which sold out in a record setting 4 minutes!



Good news the first weekend of April is now SPRING BREAK WEEKEND!!! 2 completely different cards & completely different talent, THIS IS THE GREATEST CLUSTERf--k!!

Tickets on sale Fri at noon! pic.twitter.com/YxqJFfhFYX — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 11, 2018

This is...#TheGreatestClusterf--k#JJSB3Part2



Saturday 4/6/19 - 1159pm

White Eagle Hall

Jersey City, NJ



Tix on Sale FRIDAY at Noon EST at:https://t.co/F7wfPSq2Hf pic.twitter.com/NGMiUgk4tW — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 11, 2018

"The Clusterf*ck" has become a tradition at the events, as it is a battle royal filled with various talent, from PCO to Matt Riddle.

One of the more interesting facts coming out of this is the fact that Ring of Honor and New Japan's G1 Supercard will be taking place on this day. Janela, who is currently out of action since undergoing surgery, planned the event to take place after the show, and stated that he would wait for people to show up from that event before starting his own.

Joey Janela's Spring Break 3, part two takes place inside White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon ET.