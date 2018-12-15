- Above is a clip from the new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for today, featuring Greg Gagne and Jim Brunzell vs. Jerry Blackwell and Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie from the AWA Christmas Night show on December 25, 1981. The full match on the WWE Network runs just over 31 minutes.

- The WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way to determine a new #1 contender to the NXT Women's Title now has Mia Yim, Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair confirmed. Yim was put into the match after her win over Reina Gonzalez on this week's NXT TV. The undefeated Belair was the first to qualify for the match by defeating Deonna Purrazzo at a NXT live event. Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li at a live event on December 6. The Fatal 4 Way will air on the December 26 NXT episode and the winner will face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at "Takeover: Phoenix" on January 26 during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

- As noted, Nick Miller of The Mighty reportedly left NXT this week but the door is open for a future return to the company. Miller reportedly returned to Australia when his child was born and he decided to stay there. His former partner Shane Thorne is still under contract to WWE. Miller has not commented on his release as of this writing but he did tweet a photo with his new baby, seen below: