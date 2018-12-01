NWO Collection Headed To WWE Network, Kevin Owens Comments On Shawn Michaels' Influence, WWE 2K19

- In the video above, Cesaro, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows competed as digital versions of themselves in WWE 2K19. They battle in a triple threat extreme rules match and a 30-man Royal Rumble match.

- According to WWENetworkNews.com the nWo: For Life collection is being released on the WWE Network on December 3. The extensive list of matches includes The Bash at the Beach in '96, where Hogan first joined forces with the nWo, when Sting chose to follow nWo Wolfpac in the June of '98, and when Hogan challenged Nash for the Heavyweight Championship in January of '99.

- Earlier this week, Kevin Owens went to an Elton John concert that ended up getting cancelled while he was sitting in the audience. Owens would take to social media to challenge the pop star icon at WrestleMania. Cathy Kelley would talk to Shawn Michaels about what happened, and he obviously sided with Owens' dismay over what happened. Owens would later tweet about how Michaels was the reason he became a wrestler and just doing a random video with him was a huge thrill. Owens is currently out after undergoing double knee surgery in October.

The last time @FightOwensFight wore heart-shaped glasses was for @ShawnMichaels in 1996, so what does #HBK have to say about it?! pic.twitter.com/EO9wwmvpKj — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2018